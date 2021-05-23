Dash (DASH) Price Hits $152.39

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $152.39 or 0.00436644 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $1.13 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003759 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00021349 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $551.84 or 0.01581154 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,144,217 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

