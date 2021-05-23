Databroker Market Capitalization Achieves $5.18 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Databroker has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $331.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00058376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.00853311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.25 or 0.08337291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00078659 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.