Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.7% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $195.28. 1,223,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.02 and a 200-day moving average of $177.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

