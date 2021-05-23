Davidson Trust Co. Sells 379 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,366,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

