Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) to Buyback $750.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $335.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

