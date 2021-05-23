Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on the stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

LON:BA opened at GBX 519.80 ($6.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 511.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 495.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In related news, insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,719 in the last quarter.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

