Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

NYSE D traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $78.23. 5,472,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.