Dora Factory (DORA) Reaches Market Cap of $10.20 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $6.53 or 0.00018732 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 66.7% against the dollar. Dora Factory has a market cap of $10.20 million and $9.02 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

