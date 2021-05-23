DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.12.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. 15,175,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,838,396. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

