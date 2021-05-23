DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,248,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,266,254. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $88.72 and a 1 year high of $165.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average is $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

