DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KWS. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.50 ($85.29).

Shares of ETR KWS opened at €76.80 ($90.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.00 ($69.41) and a 52-week high of €80.90 ($95.18). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.78.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

