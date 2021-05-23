EagleX Price Tops $0.0004 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EagleX has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $11,819.63 and $587.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EagleX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.00399778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00182535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.64 or 0.00758328 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.