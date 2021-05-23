Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 10,129 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.08. 16,449,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

