Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) PT Lowered to $4.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 5,925,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

