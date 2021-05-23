Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 2.1% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Enbridge by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 54,606 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. 2,754,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

