Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

EDV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Shares of EDV opened at C$28.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.02. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$721.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

