Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a C$45.00 price target on the stock.
EDV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.25.
Shares of EDV opened at C$28.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.02. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
