Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Sells $33,935.40 in Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $33,935.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ken S. Ansin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $47,412.44.

EBTC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $410.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.