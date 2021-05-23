Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target decreased by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.47. 295,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 89.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after acquiring an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 724.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 729,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after acquiring an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $43,812,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Envestnet by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

