Enzyme Finance (MLN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00057546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.67 or 0.00849940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,764.47 or 0.07866925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00077521 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

