Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of ETRN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,242,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,397. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $40,285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

