Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.01

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.01 and last traded at $70.87, with a volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

