Everest Trading 46.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 46.5% against the dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $28.03 million and $2.46 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00407770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00052128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00183858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.00770510 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.