Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Down to $20.17

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $19.40. Evolent Health shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 466 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $1,236,457. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

