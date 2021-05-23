Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,828,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,103. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.