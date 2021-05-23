Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Buys £57,285 in Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,250 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,717 ($35.50) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,688.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,675.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.59. Experian plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,823.75 ($36.89).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

