Faceter (FACE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $334.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $796,513.85 and $334.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00061067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.97 or 0.00869107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.21 or 0.08653025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

