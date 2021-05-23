FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lowered by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 2.9% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $60,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $309.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,222. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.92 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.30.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.