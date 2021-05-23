Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,293 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.07. 2,782,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,778. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.