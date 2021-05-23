Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $22,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,396. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.38 and a twelve month high of $193.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

