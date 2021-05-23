Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,054. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

