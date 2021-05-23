FIGS, Inc. Plans $394 Million IPO for May 27th (FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) expects to raise $394 million in an IPO on Thursday, May 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 22,500,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, FIGS, Inc. generated $263.1 million in revenue and $49.8 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $2.8 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Credit Suisse and BofA Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

FIGS, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to celebrate, empower and serve those who serve others. We are a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We are committed to helping this growing, global community of professionals, whom we refer to as Awesome Humans, look, feel and perform at their best—24/7, 365 days a year. We create technically advanced apparel and products that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style, all at an affordable price. In doing so, we have redefined what scrubs are—giving rise to our tag-line: why wear scrubs, when you can #wearFIGS? We have revolutionized the large and fragmented healthcare apparel market. We branded a previously unbranded industry and de-commoditized a previously commoditized product—elevating scrubs and creating premium products for healthcare professionals. Most importantly, we built a community and lifestyle around a profession. As a result, we have become the industry’s category-defining healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. We market and sell 98% of our products through our digital platform, consisting of our website and mobile app, to a rapidly growing community of loyal customers. From 2017 to 2020, we grew net revenues from $17.6 million to $263.1 million, representing a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 146%. In addition, in 2020, we delivered operating income and Adjusted EBITDA of $57.9 million and $69.1 million, respectively. We developed cutting-edge fabric technology and product designs to specifically address their needs. Our proprietary fabric technology, called FIONx, offers four-way stretch, anti-odor, anti-wrinkle and moisture-wicking properties. Our scrubs feature easy-to-access zippered pockets for professional and personal items such as stethoscopes, scissors, smartphones and ID badges. Our lifestyle apparel and other non-scrub offerings allow medical professionals to be outfitted—on and off shift. By enabling all healthcare professionals to have access to these products, we make the healthcare community more inclusive and aim to elevate the entire healthcare ecosystem. “.

FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and has 202 employees. The company is located at 2834 Colorado Avenue, Suite 100 Santa Monica, California 90404 and can be reached via phone at (424) 300-8330 or on the web at http://www.wearfigs.com/.

