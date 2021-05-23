First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce sales of $115.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.14 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $109.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $468.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.22 million to $472.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $495.11 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $520.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 155,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 197,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 879,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,398. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

