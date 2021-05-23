First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $320,000. C J Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 107,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

BSV remained flat at $$82.34 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

