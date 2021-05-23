First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.09% of CTS worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.99. 524,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.