First National Trust Co Sells 11,719 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 127.9% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 16.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.95. 17,254,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,322,688. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.