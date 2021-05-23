First National Trust Co Sells 417 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,310 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 11,411.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after buying an additional 1,416,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,234. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.