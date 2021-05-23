First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Trading Up 0.4%

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.15 and last traded at $88.82. Approximately 32,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 56,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit