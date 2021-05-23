First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.15 and last traded at $88.82. Approximately 32,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 56,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.