Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 278.56 ($3.64).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FORT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81).

Shares of FORT traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock had a trading volume of 509,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,324. The firm has a market cap of £663.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.54. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 260.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

