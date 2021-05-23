Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $5.68.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

