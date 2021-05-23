Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.44.

FVI stock opened at C$8.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$5.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

