Fountain (FTN) Market Capitalization Tops $810,671.27

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Fountain has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $810,671.27 and approximately $5,421.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00058376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.00853311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.25 or 0.08337291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00078659 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.