Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

