FUNToken (FUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.89 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $201.42 million and $10.89 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00850725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.68 or 0.08344848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00078567 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

