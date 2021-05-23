FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Trading Down 25.2%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) shares fell 25.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92. 318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 237,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,196,000 after buying an additional 443,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 85,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 83,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FutureFuel by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 78,740 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth $978,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

