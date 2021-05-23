FY2021 EPS Estimates for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Lowered by B. Riley

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TLS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $30.46 on Friday. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $42,853,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth about $40,270,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Telos by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 440,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $10,005,534.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

