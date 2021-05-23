FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Lowered by Analyst

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Lion Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

LEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of The Lion Electric stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

