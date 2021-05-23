FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Corporación América Airports S.A. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Corporación América Airports in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:CAAP opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $921.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.20.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 63.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

