Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3,839.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after buying an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,159,000 after acquiring an additional 630,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE VFC traded down $7.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,165,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of -188.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.04. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Cowen upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.93.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.