Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after buying an additional 433,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 3,227,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 971,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,008,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 503,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

