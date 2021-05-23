Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 8.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 1.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $24,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

